Monday Evening Weather Update

By David Chandley
fox5atlanta.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCool in the morning and mild to...

www.fox5atlanta.com

fox5atlanta.com

Sunday Forecast

Staying unseasonably cool throughout the day and tonight, but warmer temperatures are on the way. Rain chances will return Thursday, but that is just for a few light showers.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain And Snow Showers Saturday Night And Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A few rain and snow showers are likely late Saturday night and Sunday, which may lead to some minor slush in a few isolated spots in the Chicago area on Sunday. Saturday night brings a chance of a rain/snow mix and a low temperature of 33 degrees. Sunday will bring rain and snow showers. An isolated minor brief accumulation of 1/2 an inch may be possible in some of the showers. High temperatures will reach 39 degrees. Expect a warmup in the week with high temperatures approaching 60 degrees by Wednesday when rain showers make a return.
CHICAGO, IL

