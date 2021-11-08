CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alanis Morissette to executive produce and write original music for ABC sitcom inspired by her life

By Megan Armstrong
 5 days ago
Alanis Morissette is ABC's newest muse.

According to Deadline and Variety, the network is developing a sitcom titled Relatable inspired by the seven-time Grammy winner, who will serve as an executive producer and write original music for the soundtrack.

Deadline:

"Relatable is a single-camera comedy that follows a 40-something woman, married with three kids, who spent her young adult life as an international rock star, famous for her self-penned anthems of female rage and teen angst. Now this 'voice of her generation,' although deeply bonded with her family, can’t quite get the next generation living in her house to listen to her.

Morissette’s life will serve to 'loosely inform' the writing and stories though characters are fictional and non-biographical. The project comes as '90s legend Morissette has been enjoying a renaissance. A judge on Fox’s competition series Alter Ego, she recently released her ninth studio album, kicked off a world tour celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill and Jagged Little Pill: The Musical made its debut on Broadway in 2019. A documentary, from Bill Simmons’ The Ringer, is also set to air later this month on HBO."

The series hails from Elizabeth Beckwith (The Goldbergs) and Christopher Moynihan (Marlon).

