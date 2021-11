Britain is once again facing its imperialist history as a university held a ceremony to mark the return of ancient artifacts the UK looted from Nigeria. Last week, Jesus College at the University of Cambridge held a ceremony acknowledging the official return of a bronze statue of a rooster that was stolen during the 1897 British invasion of Benin City. The invasion occurred when a British force of 1,200 troops under Sir Harry Rawson captured and destroyed Benin City and its royal palace, which was eventually absorbed into Nigeria. The statue was donated to the university in 1905 by the father of a student.

