CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Collier County schools breaks ground on first high school in nearly 20 years

By Jennifer Kveglis
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07RnU3_0cqYWmx300

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Collier County Public Schools broke ground on its first high school in nearly 20 years Monday morning. It will be in North Naples off Livingston Road and will eventually be at the extension of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

The project will cost taxpayers just under $98 million, but CCPS said it will be debt-free of the project by 2026. The new high school currently goes by the name “GGG High School,” but by August 2022, it will have a name, mascot, school colors, and appropriate zoning.

By the following year, it will be ready to bring in just under 2,000 students from Gulf Coast High School, Barron Collier High School, and still leave room for future students new to Collier County.

“It will be the largest school when it’s open,” said CCPS Superintendent Dr. Kamela Patton, “It allows juniors and seniors that are at Gulf Coast that next year, they have an opportunity to stay at Gulf Coast or move over.”

The project dates back to 2001 when the school district purchased the property. At the time, it was just 60 acres of cypress trees. Now, crews are working to extend Veterans Memorial Boulevard West, beyond Veterans Memorial Elementary School.

Cole Woessner, a seventh-grader at North Naples Middle School, was supposed to attend Gulf Coast High School. Instead, he’ll be a part of the school’s very first graduating class in 2027.

“We will be at a new school with a fresh start as the Class of 2027 stands together on the first day of high school,” he said, “I’m excited to see how it’s going to be built.”

The three-story building will feature five academies for students to choose from, Law Studies, Information Technology, Health Science, Entrepreneurship & Finance, and Engineering.

Dr. Patton said with COVID-19 affecting supply chains, the goal from here on out is, “We’re trying to think ahead. For example, we’ve already been told food service machinery and things are going to be ordered earlier than usual,” she explained.

The school is slated to officially open in August 2023.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Hackers access FBI email system, spam 100,000 accounts

Hackers accessed the FBI’s email system and sent spam to 100,000 accounts on Saturday, according to the Spamhaus Project, an email spam watchdog group. The organization posted an example on Twitter of one of the emails that were sent to thousands of accounts. The email bears the subject “Urgent: Threat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Collier County, FL
Naples, FL
Government
City
Naples, FL
Collier County, FL
Education
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
CNN

'SNL' takes kids to Ted Cruz Street with Big Bird

New York (CNN Business) — "Saturday Night Live" opened this weekend's show with Sen. Ted Cruz taking kids to "Ted Cruz Street," a play on "Sesame Street," on a channel called "Newsmax Kids." The Texas senator, who was played by Aidy Bryant, welcomed everyone to the show while standing near...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Son of late Libyan dictator Muammar Gadhafi runs for president

The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Muammar Gadhafi has announced his candidacy for the country's presidential election next month. Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011 uprising, submitted his candidacy papers in the southern town of Sabha, Libya's High National Elections Commission said in a statement on Sunday.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Gulf Coast High School#Ccps Superintendent
The Hill

Rittenhouse trial: Perils of weighing public opinion over evidence

With closing arguments scheduled for Monday in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the jury will soon get one of the most politically and emotionally charged cases in history. The question, however, is whether the prosecutors practically closed this case before it began in 2020. They followed a long pattern of prosecutors rushing indictments and overcharging defendants in high-profile cases. Even with the court agreeing to a key favorable instruction, the prosecution may have doomed this case by responding to the weight of public opinion rather than to the weight of the evidence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Austria orders nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government has ordered a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people starting at midnight Sunday to combat rising coronavirus infections and deaths. The move prohibits unvaccinated people 12 and older from leaving their homes except for basic activities such as working, grocery shopping, going for a walk...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy