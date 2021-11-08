Collier County schools breaks ground on first high school in nearly 20 years

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Collier County Public Schools broke ground on its first high school in nearly 20 years Monday morning. It will be in North Naples off Livingston Road and will eventually be at the extension of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

The project will cost taxpayers just under $98 million, but CCPS said it will be debt-free of the project by 2026. The new high school currently goes by the name “GGG High School,” but by August 2022, it will have a name, mascot, school colors, and appropriate zoning.

By the following year, it will be ready to bring in just under 2,000 students from Gulf Coast High School, Barron Collier High School, and still leave room for future students new to Collier County.

“It will be the largest school when it’s open,” said CCPS Superintendent Dr. Kamela Patton, “It allows juniors and seniors that are at Gulf Coast that next year, they have an opportunity to stay at Gulf Coast or move over.”

The project dates back to 2001 when the school district purchased the property. At the time, it was just 60 acres of cypress trees. Now, crews are working to extend Veterans Memorial Boulevard West, beyond Veterans Memorial Elementary School.

Cole Woessner, a seventh-grader at North Naples Middle School, was supposed to attend Gulf Coast High School. Instead, he’ll be a part of the school’s very first graduating class in 2027.

“We will be at a new school with a fresh start as the Class of 2027 stands together on the first day of high school,” he said, “I’m excited to see how it’s going to be built.”

The three-story building will feature five academies for students to choose from, Law Studies, Information Technology, Health Science, Entrepreneurship & Finance, and Engineering.

Dr. Patton said with COVID-19 affecting supply chains, the goal from here on out is, “We’re trying to think ahead. For example, we’ve already been told food service machinery and things are going to be ordered earlier than usual,” she explained.

The school is slated to officially open in August 2023.