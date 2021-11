NANTY GLO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tucked away in the mountains of Cambria county is a distillery that creates smooth, full flavored spirits — Moonshine Mine Distillery. The distillery wants you to bring your sense of adventure and let your taste buds live a little through the taste of tradition. “We are the first legal distillery in Cambria county,” says Secretary/Treasurer for Moonshine Mine Distillery Mike Cocho. Mike has been making these spirits for as long as he can remember. It’s a tradition that has been passed down by his mom. “When I was a kid, I noticed a still in my parent’s shed and it didn’t dawn on me what it was until I was about 17 years old and at that time I asked my mom where it was at and she had dug it out it was a moonshine stilll she had dug it out and gave it to me and at that point I started making moonshine,” says Cocho.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO