Lady Gaga revisits her controversial and iconic looks, including the meat dress

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Lady Gaga detailed her intense method approach to portraying Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's upcoming House of Gucci for a British Vogue cover story published last week.

But long before that, the multi-hyphenate star was fully committing to elaborate and headline-inducing fashion choices. Also for British Vogue, Gaga walked through 20 of her most iconic—and sometimes controversial—looks, including the meat dress she wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.

"The meat dress, it was actually Val Garland's idea," the 12-time Grammy winner and Oscar winner explained. "Val Garland, the makeup artist, her and I worked together for a long time. She shared a story with me where she had gone to a party wearing sausages, and I thought this was quite funny. And I said, 'Well, that's a great way to make sure that everybody leaves you alone at a party.'"

Gaga continued:

"I was speaking with my artistic friends about if we wanted to make any statements while we were at the MTV Video Music Awards, and we did want to make a statement because at the time they were trying to repeal Don't Ask, Don't Tell. But we decided to do the meat dress because I thought to myself, 'If you were willing to die for your country, what does it matter how you identify?' This was ultimately designed by Franc Fernandez. But it was the brainchild of Haus of Gaga, and we were backstage with Brandon Maxwell, who was working as one of my stylists at the time. He was vegan, also, and still helping to sew all of these last bits of meat to me and making my meat hat and my meat purse, which was held by Cher. It smelled like meat. It was thrilling to wear."

In 2010, Gaga defended her decision against criticism on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (2:45-mark):

Back with British Vogue, Gaga additionally shared that she "was in the egg for three days" before she arrived in it for the 53rd Grammy Awards in 2011. At the time she "didn't like to talk to people" at awards shows because she "always felt that it threw me off of my performance."

Watch Gaga's full British Vogue fashion retrospective below.

