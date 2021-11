The Detroit Red Wings are currently on a four game losing streak, outscored 16-6 in that stretch – depth scoring is an issue for this squad. Last season, there were a few bottom-sixers that stepped up when the top lines faltered. Adam Erne was especially impressive, leading the team in goals (tied with Anthony Mantha) with 11 and tacking on nine assists. Sam Gagner even had the occasional offensive showing, highlighted by his hat trick against the Nashville Predators. Now, that’s not to say that the offensive depth on the squad was good – far from it. There were just moments where unexpected performances were able to power the team to victory.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO