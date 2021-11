The governor continues to misdirect us, shouting at the wrong "enemies." Masks and vaccines are the dangers, not the virus. Yet, he got vaccinated. Ballot drop boxes and longer hours are ripe for fraud. Yet, until this election, he and his party pushed for these options to give his supporters more chances to vote for the status quo — until it didn't work for them. Now we have to be protected from the specter of fraud, that has been proven not to exist. My esteemed Alma mater the University of Florida has been cheerily ponying up dollars and support in the form of a faux doctor who will actually support the ongoing loss of Floridians' lives from COVID, and beyond.

