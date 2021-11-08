ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

S&P 500 dips from record, snaps 8-day win streak ahead of key inflation data

By Hannah Miao
CNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 closed lower Tuesday for the first time in nine sessions as investors took some profits after an October rally and awaited key inflation data ahead. The broad equity index retreated 0.4% to 4,685.25. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 112.24 points, or 0.5%, to close at 36,319.98. The...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow ends more than 200 points lower as stocks see modest pullback

Stocks edged down Wednesday, with major indexes finishing moderately lower as investors weighed largely upbeat earnings from big retailers while continuing to evaluate inflation worries. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 211 points, or 0.6%, to finish around 35,932, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 lost around 12 points, or 0.3%, to close near 4,689. The Nasdaq Composite declined around 52 points, or 0.3%, to around 15,922.
STOCKS
investing.com

Scoop Up These 2 Stocks that Missed Earnings Estimates but Wall Street Predicts Will Rally More Than 85%

The major stock market indexes have been hovering near their all-time highs despite concerns over inflation and other worrisome issues. Therefore, we think it could be wise now to add fundamentally sound stocks WM Technology (MAPS) and Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) to one’s portfolio. Though these two stocks missed earnings estimates in their last reported quarter, Wall Street analysts expect them to rally by more than 85% in price in the near term. Let’s discuss.The historically-high inflation, labor shortages, ongoing supply chain disruptions, and rising oil prices have made investors anxious. The historically-high inflation, labor shortages, ongoing supply chain disruptions, and rising oil prices have made investors anxious. The consumer price index increased 6.2% in October—its biggest jump since December 1990. However, robust retail sales drove the stock market higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq now currently hovering near their record highs.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
MarketWatch

Stocks open flat to slightly lower after retail earnings

Stocks opened flat to slightly lower Wednesday, with major indexes trading not far off record levels, as investors digested earnings from big-box retailers and assessed inflation worries. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 61 points, or 0.2%, at 36,081, while the S&P 500 was down 0.1% at 4,694 and the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.1% to 15,958. Shares of home-improvement retailer Lowe's Cos. jumped more than 3%, while shares of Target Corp. dropped 3.9% after both delivered quarterly results that topped Wall Street expectations.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.62% higher to $691.69 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,688.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Netflix Inc. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $690.97, which the company reached on October 29th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's 100-point fall led by losses for shares of Visa, Goldman Sachs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Wednesday morning with shares of Visa and Goldman Sachs delivering the stiffest headwinds for the blue-chip average. Shares of Visa (V) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 100 points, or 0.3%, lower. Visa's shares are off $10.91 (5.1%) while those of Goldman Sachs are down $6.56 (1.6%), combining for a roughly 115-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Travelers (TRV) Caterpillar (CAT) and American Express (AXP) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Economic Data#S P 500#Nasdaq Composite#The Labor Department#Ge
investing.com

U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.58%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Oil & Gas , Financials and Industrials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.58%, while the S&P 500 index fell 0.26%, and the NASDAQ Composite index lost 0.33%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 0.64% to $340.77 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.33% to 15,921.57 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.56 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

S&P 500 narrowly miss 66th record close of 2021 amid gains in Home Depot and chip-maker stocks

The S&P 500 on Tuesday barely missed finishing in record territory for the 66th time thus far this year, as stocks in consumer discretionary and information technology supported a broad-market advance. The climb for the session came as retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, the government said, surpassing forecasts for a 1.5% rise and logging the biggest gain since March when households received billions in federal stimulus money. Excluding autos, sales rose 1.4%. There were some questions about the impact of inflation on the data because the report does not account for inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% at 36,142, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.4% to around 4,700 and the Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.8% at 15,974, on the back of gains of semiconductor manufacturers Qualcomm Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. . Meanwhile, Home Depot Inc rose 5.8% after the home-improvement retailer reported fiscal third-quarter profit, net sales and same-store sales that beat expectations.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are Cashing In on a Golden Opportunity

The stock market got a bump higher early Thursday from promising retail results. Macy's is embracing digital distribution. Kohl's is riding high on rising demand from consumers. The stock market's long-term success relies on companies' ability to prosper regardless of industry conditions. Increasingly, investors have looked to the retail sector...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow opens slightly higher early Tuesday on back of Home Depot's gains but broader stock market under pressure

U.S. stock benchmarks traded mixed early Tuesday, with the Dow industrial's gains supported by a rise in shares of home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. , as investors parsed a stronger-than-expected rise in October retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% at 36,157, the S&P 500 index was flat at 4,685, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was off around 0.1% at 15,835. Retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, the government said, surpassing forecasts for a 1.5% rise and logging the biggest gain March when households received billions in federal stimulus money.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Home Depot, Intel share gains contribute to Dow's 162-point climb

Shares of Home Depot and Intel are trading higher Tuesday morning, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 162 points (0.5%) higher, as shares of Home Depot (HD) and Intel (INTC) are contributing about 25% of the index's intraday rally. Home Depot's shares are up $12.15 (3.3%) while those of Intel are up $0.82 (1.6%), combining for an approximately 85-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Nike (NKE) UnitedHealth (UNH) and Cisco (CSCO) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rallied 1.02% to $339.51 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.39% to 4,700.90 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $338.79, which the company reached on November 5th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy