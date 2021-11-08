CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sam Darnold getting MRI on shoulder

By Bradley Smith
Cat Scratch Reader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanthers quarterback Sam Darnold is getting an MRI on his shoulder after dealing with...

www.catscratchreader.com

FanSided

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
NFL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Darnold headed to injured reserve with shoulder injury, out for at least four weeks

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has struggled over the past few weeks, and he now has an injury that will cause him to miss some time. On Thursday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule announced that Darnold will go on injured reserve and is expected to miss at least four weeks after he sustained an incomplete fracture of his right shoulder blade. The injury was believed to be sustained during the second quarter of Sunday's 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots.
NFL
Cat Scratch Reader

Panthers 6 Patriots 24: Two takeaways from Carolina’s Week 9 loss to New England

The Panthers dropped back below .500 after an embarrassing Week 9 performance and now sit at 4-5 after nine games. Carolina looked disjointed all day, and were completely outmatched by the Patriots. I’m struggling to find things to say about this team after the game I was forced to watch yesterday, so below are two takeaways I had from yesterday’s disaster.
NFL
Cat Scratch Reader

SHUT UUUUUUUUPPPP!!

If you really thought the Panthers were going to be magical Super Bowl Champions overnight, you have no clue what hard work looks like. It takes years upon years of hard work and patience to become elite. Panthers fans have to be patient. It is the second year into Matt Rhule's coaching career. He could become a great coach. He sucks for now. But that is only temporary. Guess what? The same is true for the owner. If you're patient with David Tepper after three years of trading for CJ Henderson, signing Eric Reid, firing the best head coach in team history, firing the best quarterback in team history, having zero patience with any young quarterback on the team at all, actually trying to make an offer for DeShaun Watson, and even listening to the Charlotte media without slapping someone's mouth closed, then why can't you be patient for a little while until the Panthers get their young leadership in the qb position developed? It's not like the team is built to be all about the offense anyway. It's probably going to be about 2023 until Sam Darnold can learn and grow well enough to become a Pro Bowl Quarterback. It took two horrible seasons before Terry Bradshaw could become Terry Bradshaw. Even Peyton Manning had growing pains.
NFL
Cat Scratch Reader

The Optimist: The Carolina Panthers and their not-so-new Catch-22

You are going to read any number of eulogies of the 2021 Carolina Panthers today. There will be indictments of the front office; pointings out of the obvious with regards to Sam Darnold; and more than a few jokes at the expense of David Tepper. Many of those may be well founded and well earned by their subjects. This column, however, will not be one of them.
NFL
Bleacher Report

DJ Moore, Robby Anderson's Fantasy Outlook After Sam Darnold's Shoulder Injury

The Carolina Panthers are expected to be playing without quarterback Sam Darnold for several weeks after he suffered a fractured scapula, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, leaving fantasy managers in an uncertain position with other key players on their offense. Darnold hasn't been much of a factor throughout his...
NFL
Cat Scratch Reader

NFL power rankings: Panthers turfed after deflating loss to Patriots

It’s officially that time of the week: NFL Power Rankings. The (4-5) Carolina Panthers dropped three spots this week in our aggregated power rankings after a deflating 24-6 home loss to New England. Quarterback Sam Darnold threw three interceptions including an 88-yard pick six. Darnold has now thrown for less than 200 yards passing in four of the past five games, a stretch that includes two touchdown passes and eight interceptions.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Fantasy Football Injury News: Sam Darnold Injury | Shoulder injury, Time to bench him?

Dr. Jesse Morse discusses Sam Darnold’s recent play and shoulder injury. Is the injury the reason for his poor play recently or is it more than that?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers are now 10.5-point underdogs to the Cardinals after Sam Darnold’s injury

Update (10:20 a.m. ET): The line has now moved to 10.5 points from the previous line of 10 points. The Panthers are still underdogs. The Carolina Panthers will most likely be starting their backup quarterback when they travel to the desert to square off with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10, and the Panthers are not expected to get back to .500 with a win on Sunday as the line from DraftKings Sportsbook still has the Panthers as 10-point underdogs to the Cardinals. The over/under is currently set at 44.5 points.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton’s Ex-Teammate Sends Blunt Message

Since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp, quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed by another team. Newton remains on the open market, and his former Carolina Panthers teammate Tre Boston thinks that’s a problem. Boston stuck up for Newton on Twitter today, after an incredibly successful weekend for backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL

