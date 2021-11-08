CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Robinhood Hit by Data Breach Exposing Users' Emails, Names

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular investing app Robinhood said Monday that it suffered a security breach last week where hackers accessed some personal information for roughly 7...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Will you get max amount of $3895?

A lot of people don’t retire and live on social security benefits alone because they can’t cover their bills. If they can manage to get the maximum amount of benefits though, they may be able to live on that. For 2021, the maximum amount is $3895. Most people aren’t going...
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Wants IRS to Spy on Americans & Their Bank Accounts. Here’s WHY?

Some problems have incited abuse, like the Democrats’ latest offer enabling the IRS to follow Americans’ bank accounts. Their plan would need banks to record transactional data to the IRS on personal bank accounts. We listen regarding it from our constituents daily promptly – they’re afraid, and properly so. It...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Numbers#Data Breach#Email Address
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
yourmoney.com

Robinhood trading app hit by data breach

In a blog post, the company said it experienced a ‘data security incident’ on the evening of 3 November when an unauthorised third party obtained access to a limited amount of personal information for some of the platform’s customers. The platform said the attack had been ‘contained’ and it didn’t...
TECHNOLOGY
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy