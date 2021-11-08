Ravens' Ben Cleveland: Designated to return

Even when the Ravens rushed for 187 yards several weeks ago, it was considered more of an aberration than the start of something new. The Ravens rushed for 247 yards on 45 carries and the running game was one of the main reasons the Ravens beat the Minnesota Vikings, 34-31, in overtime at M&T Bank Stadium. Of course, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed 21 times for 120 yards — the 10th time he’s surpassed 100 yards in his regular-season career, tying Michael Vick for most all-time for a quarterback — but the meat grinders inside were halfbacks Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO