NFL

Ravens' Ben Cleveland: Designated to return

 5 days ago

Cleveland (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday, Clifton Brown...

Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson sends hilarious tweet about Odell Beckham-Ravens rumors

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, that sent fans into a frenzy wondering where the former Pro Bowler might end up. A lot of people think the Baltimore Ravens would be a good fit, and Lamar Jackson had a funny way of reminding everyone that he doesn’t make those decisions.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Ravens Activate Chris Westry to Return to Practice

Cornerback Chris Westry has been activated to return to practice Tuesday, kicking off a 21-day window for him to practice before needing to be activated to the 53-man roster. Westry suffered a knee injury in the Ravens' Week 1 opener in Las Vegas and has missed the past six games.
NFL
NBC Sports

Sammy Watkins returns to practice for Ravens

The Ravens have played without wide receiver Sammy Watkins in their last two games, but he’s taking steps back toward the lineup this week. According to multiple reports, Watkins returned to practice on Thursday. It’s his first on-field work since injuring his thigh in a Week Five win over the Colts.
NFL
Clifton Brown
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'very excited' for return of TE Nick Boyle

The Baltimore Ravens haven’t been very lucky when it comes to injuries this season, seeing countless key players either miss multiple games or go on injured reserve. Despite what they’ve gone through, the team has put together a 5-2 record, and now coming out of their bye week Baltimore is expecting some of their contributors to return to the football field 100% healthy.
NFL
FanSided

Ravens: 4 injured players ‘have a chance’ to return in Week 9

A handful of injured players could feature in the Baltimore Ravens game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9. The Ravens currently sit at the top of the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals trailing behind after their upset loss to the New York Jets, but Week 9 will be an important test for Baltimore to establish dominance in the group.
NFL
FanSided

Ravens: Ja’Wuan James has a chance to return next month

The Baltimore Ravens offensive line has been hit hard with injuries this season, but they could be set to return one potentially key player in the near future in Ja’Wuan James. James was signed to a two-year, $9 million contract by the Ravens back in June after he was released...
NFL
arcamax.com

Mike Preston: Return of Ravens' running game might not be an aberration

Even when the Ravens rushed for 187 yards several weeks ago, it was considered more of an aberration than the start of something new. The Ravens rushed for 247 yards on 45 carries and the running game was one of the main reasons the Ravens beat the Minnesota Vikings, 34-31, in overtime at M&T Bank Stadium. Of course, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed 21 times for 120 yards — the 10th time he’s surpassed 100 yards in his regular-season career, tying Michael Vick for most all-time for a quarterback — but the meat grinders inside were halfbacks Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Tavon Young: Questionable to return

Young is questionable to return to Thursday's game against Miami after suffering a foot injury. Young seemed to suffer the injury in the second half of the contest, though no further details were provided. Prior to exiting, Young recorded one tackle. If Young is not able to return, the Ravens will need to rely on a new slot corner, which has been his primary role this season.
NFL
Baltimore Ravens
NFL
Football
Sports
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Have Made Official Decision On Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns have been dealt almost exclusively bad news on the injury front over the past few days. But ahead of tonight’s big game against the Denver Broncos, they made a big decision on star wide receiver Jarvis Landry. On Thursday, the Browns officially activated Landry off injured reserve....
NFL
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
Popculture

Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Spoof of Packers QB

Pete Davidson spoofed Aaron Rodgers in last week's episode of SNL. And when the Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked about it on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, he didn't seem too happy about it. Davidson was making light of Rodgers admitting that he didn't receive the COVID-19 vaccine despite telling reporters he was "immunized" over the summer. Pat McAfee showed a photo of Davidson as Rodgers on a graphic during the show.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Has Some Brutally Honest Advice For Joe Burrow

In just his second year in the NFL, Joe Burrow seems to have all of the makings of a franchise quarterback. The Cincinnati Bengals gunslinger has been a major reason for his team’s early season success and has gelled with his talented group of wide receivers through the first eight weeks of the campaign.
NFL

