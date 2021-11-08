Where Cards Fall Switch Review – A Shuffled Stack Of Cards

FYQD-Studio and Playism have created probably one of the most fun, cheesy sci-fi action games that I have played in a long time in Bright Memory: Infinite. The incredible and wonderfully developed action sequences are propelled by a story that reminds me of the old 90’s action movies like Time Cop. They even gave Bright Memory: Infinite a runtime that is comparable to the films of old as well. The only downside for me is that the ending came too soon, and I felt like there was more than could come from it, like a sequel that may never see the light of day.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO