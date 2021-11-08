CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFPD arrest suspect in connection to October shooting on Edgehill

By Larry Statser, Dylan Jimenez
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police made an arrest for a shooting on Edgehill last month.

Casey Lee Green was arrested Sunday, according to records.

Wichita County Jail

Wichita Falls Police responded to multiple calls reporting gunshots with several vehicles leaving the scene in the 4300 block of Edgehill Street just before 9 p.m. October 24.

They found a victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his left foot and ankle. He told police he was shot by Green because of a dispute over a woman.

He said he refused to fight and someone threw a brick at him and hit him in the torso, and he picked it up and threw it back. He said he then pulled out a knife because he felt threatened by Green and several others with Green.

He said that’s when Green began shooting at him. He said multiple shots were fired, and he began running and that Green and the others fled in two vehicles, knocking out a light pole in the process.

An eyewitness confirmed the victim’s account of the shooting.

Green has other arrests for aggravated assaults in 2017 and 2020.

