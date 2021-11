Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies is one of the three modes Activision has packed for players. The Zombies mode has been a community favorite and its addition to Vanguard will add to the overall fun and excitement of the game. In a franchise first crossover, Treyarch and Activision are bringing the Zombies as a side mode to the game. This year, Vanguard Zombies main quest will drive forward the Dark Aether storyline, which was first introduced in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies. But when is the Vanguard Zombies Easter Egg main quest coming? This article will tell you all you need to know about the Vanguard Zombies main quest.

