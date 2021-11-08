CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Niki Koss’ NIGHT NIGHT

By Jonathan James
dailydead.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirected by Niki Koss, Night Night will be release on November 16th. We've previously shown Daily Dead readers the trailer, but we're back with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie. "April Davis was a rising star in her first job out of college. When her...

dailydead.com

Fandango

Watch Exclusive 'Rocky IV: Rocky Vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director's Cut' Clip: Commissioner Scene

Sylvester Stallone has never been one to rest on his laurels, which he proves yet again with Rocky IV: Rocky Vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director's Cut. Stallone, who wrote, directed and stars in the popular classic, completely reshaped the film, including 40 minutes of footage that has never been seen before.The iconic fight scenes between Rocky Balboa (Stallone) and Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) have become more intense and the impact is even more dramatic.
MOVIES
Soompi

Im Soo Jung And Lee Do Hyun Are Dedicated To Become One With Their Characters In “Melancholia” Behind-The-Scenes Photos

TvN’s new drama “Melancholia” shared a new behind-the-scenes look at the lead actors hard at work!. “Melancholia” is set in a private school rife with corruption. Im Soo Jung plays passionate math teacher Ji Yoon Soo who actively encourages her students in a world where only the answers are taught. Lee Do Hyun plays a former math prodigy named Baek Seung Yoo, who attended MIT as an engineering major at the young age of 10 years old, but dropped out suddenly after two years and is currently ranked last in his class. The two come together to fight and overcome social conventions and prejudices.
WORLD
ComicBook

Star Wars: Mark Hamill Explains Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Photo From The Empire Strikes Back

If you ask Mark Hamill a Star Wars question on Twitter, there's a good chance you'll get a reply. Sometimes the actor responds to tweets with hilarious jokes and other times he shares interesting behind-the-scenes information about the iconic franchise. This week, a fan asked about a photo from the set of The Empire Strikes Back, which features Hamill being lifted up by a crew member while filming the Wampa scene on Hoth.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive clip: Death suffuses the “NIGHT AT THE EAGLE INN”

It’s the latest chiller from the creators of TEN MINUTES TO MIDNIGHT. NIGHT AT THE EAGLE INN, directed by Erik Bloomquist from a script he wrote with Carson Bloomquist, is currently in select theaters and comes to VOD/digital platforms tomorrow, November 2. Erik co-stars in the film, which is toplined by Amelia Dudley, Taylor Turner, Greg Schweers and Beau Minniear. The synopsis: Fraternal twins Spencer and Sarah Moss [Turner and Dudley] embark on a pilgrimage to a remote Vermont inn to investigate the last known whereabouts of their father, who mysteriously disappeared the night they were born. Once checked in, the uncanny innkeeper and enigmatic groundsman guide the twins through the institution’s tragic and terrifying history. Not ones to leave any stone unturned, Spencer and Sarah go rogue and dive deeper–their exploration leading to shocking revelations as the property’s dark secrets ensnare them in a hellish labyrinth they must escape before dawn.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Orphan Black: The Next Chapter: Cosima and Delphine Reunite in Behind-the-Scenes Clip (Exclusive)

After wrapping up its run on BBC America in 2017, the story of Orphan Black is continuing in the audio series Orphan Black: The Next Chapter. The audio drama, which is produced by the audio entertainment company Realm, recounts the further adventures of the Leda clones and those in their orbit, with narration from some of the series' original cast. While Season 1 of The Next Chapter was narrated in its entirely by franchise star Tatiana Maslany, Season 2 has brought some other familiar voices — and we have an exclusive look at a highly-anticipated reunion between them. Realm has provided ComicBook.com with a behind-the-scenes clip from the recent Season 2 premiere of The Next Chapter, which showcases a recording session between Maslany as Cosima and Evelyne Brochu as Delphine.
TV SERIES
mymodernmet.com

Photographer Shares Behind-the-Scenes Peek at How His Magical Photos Begin

Great photographers can make an image look effortless. But often, if you look behind the scenes, you'll realize just how imperfect their photos were and the magic they employed to make the final form a reality. Photographer Ibor Edosa Victor gives us a peek behind the curtain in his start-to-finish series of photos. In one image, Victor shares the setup for the photo, which often seems less than ideal for creating a great picture. But in the follow-up photo, we see that with some imagination and creative post-production processing, the image is transformed into something from a storybook.
PHOTOGRAPHY
SuperHeroHype

Lois and Lucy Lane Reunite In Superman & Lois Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Lois and Lucy Lane Reunite In Superman & Lois Behind-the-Scenes Photo. Last month, word broke that Jenna Dewan will appear in Superman & Lois season 2 as Lucy Lane, a role she originated in Supergirl season 1. However, Dewan hasn’t appeared as Lucy in several years. That’s why Lois and Lucy Lane have never shared a scene in the Arrowverse despite Elizabeth Tulloch’s role as Lois. Regardless, the Lane sisters have finally come together in a new behind-the-scenes picture.
TV SERIES
Literary Hub

Exclusive cover reveal: Morgan Talty’s Night of the Living Rez

Lit Hub is pleased to reveal the cover for Morgan Talty’s debut story collection, Night of the Living Rez, which will be published by Tin House Books in summer 2022. Talty noted that he “wanted to write a collection that corrects or revises ideas about indigeneity while also highlighting my tribe, the Penobscot, who have been ignored just like many of the 570+ federally recognized tribes and the many unrecognized ones.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil Reacts to Disney+ Day Reveals, Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photos

On Friday, fans finally got their first look at She-Hulk, a live-action series that is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2022. The series is led by Emmy winning Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany, and is set to feature an eclectic ensemble cast. Among them is The Good Place alum Jameela Jamil, who will be playing the iconic Marvel villain Titania. While we'll still have to wait a while to see Jamil in character in the series, the actress did take to social media to share her excitement for the latest updates. On Friday, Jamil shared an enthusiastic message in response to the series' new logo, revealing that she "can't wait [for everyone] to see" the show. In subsequent tweets, she shared a look at herself alongside the stunt team for the series, as well as a photo of herself hanging out with Maslany and fellow cast member Ginger Gonzaga.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

PHANTASM VIGIL LORDS “Phan” Trailer and Behind-the-Scenes Photos

The official Phantasm film series may have ended with 2016's Phantasm: Ravager (in case you missed it, listen to Bryan Christopher and Scott Drebit's Corpse Club retrospective series on the Phantasm franchise), but The Tall Man's legacy lives on in the fan trailer (or in this case, "phan" trailer) Phantasm Vigil Lords.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Concept Art Revealed, Behind the Scenes Sneak Peek Now Available on Disney+

A new behind the scenes sneak peek at “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars original series, is now available to watch on Disney+. The 1-minute video stars Ewan McGregor and director Deborah Chow. Yesterday, we reported the video had leaked and was subsequently removed. Now, Disney+ subscribers can see the preview, which includes never-before-seen concept art for the series.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Watch an Exclusive Clip from A HOUSE ON THE BAYOU

Ahead of A House on the Bayou's release on EPIX and to digital (via Paramount Home Entertainment) on November 19th, we have an exclusive clip just for Daily Dead readers!. "In an effort to reconnect and mend their relationship, Jessica and John Chambers (Angela Sarafyan, Paul Schneider) seek an idyllic getaway with their daughter Anna (Lia McHugh) to a remote mansion in rural Louisiana. When suspiciously friendly neighbors show up for dinner uninvited, the weekend takes a sinister turn as the fragile family bond is tested and dark secrets come to light."
TV SERIES
dailydead.com

Watch the New Trailer for SILENT NIGHT

From writer / director Camille Griffin, Silent Night is heading to theaters and will stream exclusively on AMC+ in North America on Friday, December 3rd. Here's a look at the brand new trailer:. "AMC+ and RLJE Films released today the key art and an all-new trailer for the darkly comedic...
MOVIES
cartermatt.com

When Calls the Heart season 9 photo: Elizabeth, Lucas behind the scenes

Season 9 is inching closer to being here every single day, even if we’re well-aware that we’ll probably be stuck waiting until February. We’re happy to take every little teaser we can along the way, and that includes the latest look at Elizabeth and Lucas!. If you look towards the...
TV SERIES

