Vikings rookie safety Camryn Bynum plays all 98 snaps in loss to Ravens

The majority of the prognosticators are predicting the Ravens to beat the Vikings in Week 9. Analysis: Under head coach Harbaugh, Baltimore is 10-3 in games immediately following a bye week. Since 1996, the Ravens are an NFL-best 17-8 (.680) in games immediately following a bye week. Baltimore has also won 11 straight games against NFC opponents, dating back to Week 13 of 2018 at Atlanta. This ranks as the NFL’s longest active winning streak vs the NFC. The Ravens had an extra week to prepare for the Vikings, who are coming off a disappointing loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night. The loss of Hunter is huge. Baltimore is also getting healthier with Watkins, running back Latavius Murray and tight end Nick Boyle all with a chance to get back into the lineup. Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe could also return after resuming practice last week.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO