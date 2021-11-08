CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings rookie safety Camryn Bynum plays all 98 snaps in loss to Ravens

By Andrew Krammer
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRookie safety Camryn Bynum played nine defensive snaps in seven games before Sunday's loss in Baltimore, where he woke up expecting to be a reserve for the eighth time. Bynum ended up playing all 98 defensive snaps – the longest marathon coach Mike Zimmer said he's been a part of in...

