A lot of things have been put off because of covid, including Renee Brinkerhoff completing her Project 356 World Rally Tour using her 1956 Porsche 356 A. Well, after a two-year delay the wait is almost over and the modified classic sports car has been revealed. Sporting skis up front and tracks in the rear, the modifications are entirely necessary since Brinkerhoff will be driving 356 miles across Antarctica. Considering the continent has been growing lately, that’s not nearly enough to traverse the entire thing, but it’s plenty of rough traveling for a classic car.

