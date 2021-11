If you’re the social sort, then there’s nothing better than playing a game with a friend. And sometimes, local co-op just isn’t possible. Thankfully, the advent of online gaming means we can socialise with our friends, play our favourite games and not have to leave the house, all at the same time. It’s the perfect scenario. Even better, Xbox Game Pass has a robust selection of online multiplayer games in its library. So if you’re a subscriber, and your friends are too, you can all play together at no extra cost. Sounds great, right?

