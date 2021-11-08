CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bird got his Pfizer shot, and some conservatives are calling it vaccine 'propaganda'

By RACHEL PANNETT WASHINGTON POST
Press Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Bird, like scores of American 6-year-olds, became eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine last week. On Saturday, he announced he had lined up for his shot. "My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," the big,...

