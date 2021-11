A self-styled “commentator” and “journalist” for Real America’s Voice who traveled from his home in Arizona in August 2020 to document “ANTIFA” and other “rioters” in Kenosha, Wis., testified for the defense in the Kyle Rittenhouse intentional homicide trial on Thursday. During a cross examination by lead prosecutor Thomas Binger, the judge overseeing the matter declared that the case was “not a political trial” and questioned the prosecutor about why he wished to probe the witness’s possible biases.

