Hosting this year's Thanksgiving meal doesn't have to break the bank. In fact, you may be able to offer a respectable menu for under $50, if you start stocking up now. Using a standard menu for 10 people created by the American Farm Bureau Federation as a model, we checked out the options at three supermarkets in Monmouth County to determine where you might find the best prices — Wegmans in Manalapan, ShopRite in Howell, and Walmart in Freehold.

HOWELL, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO