NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In Tennessee, any woman wanting an abortion will continue to have to wait 48 hours before they can get an abortion. Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III announced on Friday that the 48-hour waiting period for abortions in Tennessee "is no longer subject to question." According to Slatery, the chance for plaintiffs to seek further review from the U.S. Supreme Court is over.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO