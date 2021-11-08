CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

Wise County commonwealth’s attorney named to Miyares’ transition team

By Slater Teague
WJHL
 5 days ago

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A local prosecutor will be a part of incoming Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ transition team.

Chuck Slemp, the commonwealth’s attorney for Wise County and the City of Norton, was among five commonwealth’s attorneys chosen to help the new attorney general take office.

Miyares, a Republican, defeated Democrat Mark Herring , who was seeking a third term.

Republican Jason Miyares wins Virginia attorney general race

“I’m excited about the opportunity we have to reshape the Office of the Attorney General in Richmond,” Slemp said in a news release. “I think that the voters recognized the importance of public safety issues in Virginia when they went to the polls last Tuesday. The criminal-first, victim-last mindset of the last four years and the progressive criminal justice reform movement has made our communities less safe. I am so honored to be a part of the process as we work together to restore sanity in Richmond.”

Miyares will be sworn in on Jan. 15.

Related
WJHL

Gate City Del. Kilgore expects to become VA House majority leader

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – After Virginia Republicans took back the state House of Delegates, a Southwest Virginia delegate is hoping to become the caucus’ new majority leader. Del. Terry Kilgore (R-Gate City) said he reached an agreement with current House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert for Kilgore to be voted in as majority leader and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Virginia Governor Northam releases statement regarding the death of Big Stone Gap officer Michael Chandler, orders flags to be lowered

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Following the fatal shooting of Big Stone Gap Police officer Michael Chandler, Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) released a statement and ordered lowered flags across the state. “Pam and I were deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Big Stone Gap Police officer Michael Chandler, who was killed yesterday in the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Johnson City schools release update to COVID-19 protocols

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In order to comply with upcoming legislation expected to be signed by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Johnson City Schools have made some changes to their COVID-19 protocols. According to a release from the Johnson City School systems, the changes are as follows: Students and employees will no longer be required […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

