Wise County commonwealth’s attorney named to Miyares’ transition team

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A local prosecutor will be a part of incoming Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ transition team.

Chuck Slemp, the commonwealth’s attorney for Wise County and the City of Norton, was among five commonwealth’s attorneys chosen to help the new attorney general take office.

Miyares, a Republican, defeated Democrat Mark Herring , who was seeking a third term.

“I’m excited about the opportunity we have to reshape the Office of the Attorney General in Richmond,” Slemp said in a news release. “I think that the voters recognized the importance of public safety issues in Virginia when they went to the polls last Tuesday. The criminal-first, victim-last mindset of the last four years and the progressive criminal justice reform movement has made our communities less safe. I am so honored to be a part of the process as we work together to restore sanity in Richmond.”

Miyares will be sworn in on Jan. 15.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.