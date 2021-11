After some time off to get healthy and recharge, the Dallas Cowboy return from their bye week looking to pad their lead in the NFC East. This week they are facing off against the 3-3 Minnesota Vikings, who despite their average record, is a very dangerous team that has the weapons on offense and defense to upset the Cowboys. The problem for the Vikings is that their offensive line, particularly in the middle, have been vulnerable and are allowing pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins is doing a good job of averting sacks, but the pressure stats are there. So in week eight the under the radar player for the Cowboys has to be Osa Odighizuwa.

14 DAYS AGO