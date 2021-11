Start the holidays off right at CityCentre, where a quartet of exciting events await in November and December. Come visit with Santa from 12-5 pm on Saturday, November 27, during Holiday in the Plaza presented by Sewell Cadillac. Santa will kick off the festivities when he arrives in his Sewell Cadillac at noon to spread holiday cheer and pose for pictures. You can help fill Santa's Cadillac with new, unwrapped toys to be donated to The Salvation Army in exchange for a complimentary picture with Santa. Masks are recommended but not required.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO