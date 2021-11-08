CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillary Duff 'Can't Wait' To Be Cancelled By The Internet After Doing THIS To Her 7-Month-Old Daughter?

By Ashley Malone
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHillary Duff is enjoying her time as a mother to her third child, and she also loves to troll online critics as she put them on blast via Instagram. According to E! News, the mom of three took to her Instagram stories to post a picture of her 7-month-old daughter named...

Cosmopolitan

Hilary Duff claps back at mum-shamers who criticised her for piercing daughter's ears

Hilary Duff took to social media this week to preemptively call out trolls who plan on criticising her decision to pierce her daughter's ears. The 34-year-old, who welcomed her third child earlier this year, shared a photo of baby Mae to her Instagram Story, showing off her newly pierced ears. She captioned the post: "Yes! I pierced her ears today. Can't wait for the internet to call me a child abuser... again. Lesss [sic] go."
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Britney Spears Wants Kevin Federline Reported To The FBI Over Manipulation? [Report]

Britney Spears was said to have had a big issue with ex-husband Kevin Federline for three years, as she wanted him investigated by the FBI. Previously, the FBI reportedly looked at the allegations where the pop star's father, Jamie Spears, tracked his daughter's private spaces and her every move. Along those lines, an insider even told the source that he "hired a security firm to monitor his "toxic" star daughter's communications without her knowledge."
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Paris Hilton Says ‘I Do’ In Oscar de la Renta, The And Just Like That Trailer Is Here, Bebe Rexha To Unveil Bloomingdale’s Holiday Windows, And More!

OG Paris Hilton wed Carter Reum at her late grandfather’s estate in Bel Air yesterday evening. The celebration is aid to be a three-night affair, followed up by a carnival at the Santa Monica pier today and a black tie grand finale bash to come on Saturday. The bride, 40, wore an ethereal white floral gown by her close friends, the Oscar de la Renta co-creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim. Tessa Hilton, Halle Reum, Brooke Brinson, Whitney Davis, and Farrah Aldjufrie served as bridesmaids wearing custom-created blush pink lace Alice + Olivia, as did her sister Nicky, who was on maid of honor duty. Among those in attendance to watch the couple say their vows were Emma Roberts, Paula Abdul, Christine Chiu, Rachel Zoe, and Steve Wynn. Guests went home with gifts from Baccarat after being treated to a memorable evening with performances by Kim Petras (as Paris walked down the aisle) and Demi Lovato. Congrats!
CinemaBlend

As Divorce With Brandon Blackstock Continues, Kelly Clarkson Reveals The Private Way She Often Grieves

Kelly Clarkson’s divorce battle with Brandon Blackstock has been difficult, to say the least. It has been turbulent for the former couple as issues like co-parenting their two children and their shared properties have come into play. Of course, going through such a rough time would be emotional for anyone, but Clarkson (by her admission) tends to be a very emotional person even without such provocations. Despite putting her feelings on public display countless times already, the pop star also needs some solitude to deal with her current situation, and has opened up about how often she grieves in private.
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
