This year alone, broadcasters will be responsible for nearly $3.5 million in Federal Communications Commission costs to oversee the Universal Service Fund that deals with interstate long-distance carriers, in addition to nearly 20% of all broadband costs – even though broadcasters do not benefit directly from the Commission’s broadband activities. It is why the National Association of Broadcasters is continuing its effort to convince the FCC to rethink how it determines how much radio and TV stations are required to pay in annual regulatory fees.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO