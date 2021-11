The FIFA international break takes place this upcoming week, with many nations competing for spots in next year’s World Cup in Qatar. Argentina appears to be well on its way to qualifying for the tournament next year. As a result, the call-up for an injured Lionel Messi confuses pundit Geoffroy Garétier who stated on Late Football Club (via Canal Supporters) that it would’ve been best for Messi to rest this window.

FIFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO