A Political Ad Transparency Bill Beckons On Capitol Hill

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. November 4, 2021 – Professor Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., Neopolitan Oncologist, Director of the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research at Temple University and founder of the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO), met today with Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), Chair of the House Appropriations Committee, at the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill. Discussion topics included medical and translational research which SHRO is conducting in the US and Italy as well as current US Government priorities in these areas through the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Defense and other agencies.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO