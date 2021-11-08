CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Shelly Talks to Jocko Smith from New Amsterdam

By San Antonio Living
news4sanantonio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJocko Smith plays Dr. Reynolds on one of NBC’s biggest dramas, New Amsterdam. I...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

NCIS viewers disappointed as latest episode pulled from schedule - find out why

NCIS fans have been left disappointed as the latest episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i were pulled from schedule on Monday evening - and replaced with reruns instead. New episodes of the long-running naval drama and its new spinoff have been airing on CBS at the new timeslot of 9pm and 10pm EST since mid-September, but unfortunately, fans of both series will have to wait another week for the next instalment.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 4 episode 8 spoilers: Max’s heartbreaking choice

Next week on New Amsterdam season 4 episode 8, you’re going to see a story entitled “Paid in Full” that is about hard choices. Hasn’t Max Goodwin faced enough of these already? You’d think so but ultimately, the engine keeps chugging along here. He’s got a ton to contend with as medical director, and that’s without even going into his plans to potentially leave with Helen Sharpe.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘New Amsterdam’ Season 4 Episode 8 Photos, Promo, and Plot Details

The battle over funding continues on NBC’s New Amsterdam season four episode eight. “Paid in Full” will air on November 9, 2021. The cast of season four is led by Ryan Eggold as Medical Director Max Goodwin. Janet Montgomery returns as Dr. Lauren Bloom, Freema Agyeman stars as Dr. Helen Sharpe, Jocko Sims plays Dr. Floyd Reynolds, and Tyler Labine is Dr. Iggy Frome. Michelle Forbes guest stars as Dr. Fuentes.
TV SERIES
IBTimes

Will Smith Talks Falling In Love With Stockard Channing, Life In New Memoir

In his soon-to-be-released memoir, "Will", Will Smith, 53, describes falling in love with Stockard Channing, 77, his co-star in “Six Degrees of Separation.”. He first talked about his experience with Esquire in 2015. At the time of filming, he was married to Sharee Zampinio, and they had a new baby, Trey, but Smith claims that his relationship with Channing remained professional, as they had an age difference at the time of filming, with the “Grease” alum almost 50 at the time while Smith was in his mid-20s.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Amsterdam#Nbc#Spurs
nwahomepage.com

Love is Heating Up on the Juicy Season 4 of “New Amsterdam”

Fans of “New Amsterdam” have seen Doctor Floyd Reynolds at his worst, the show is currently in Season 4 as the doctor is finding himself in a tricky situation with a colleague. Watch as Jocko Sims (Doctor Reynolds on “New Amsterdam”) joins Good Day NWA with details about what viewers...
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘New Amsterdam’ 4×07 Photos: “Harmony”

Well, when there are a lot of pictures of Floyd’s awkward ass storyline, one has to have a little apprehension about tonights episode of New Amsterdam. That is unless they are wrapping it up? Could that be happening. We appreciate that New Amsterdam is always willing to push the envelope...
TV SERIES
film-book.com

NEW AMSTERDAM: Season 4, Episode 8: Paid in Full TV Show Trailer [NBC]

NBC‘s New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 8: Paid in Full TV show trailer has been released. New Amsterdam stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, and Anupam Kher. Plot Synopsis. New Amsterdam‘s plot synopsis: “New Amsterdam follows Dr. Max Goodwin as he becomes the medical director...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Tyler Labine leaving New Amsterdam? Is Iggy Frome resigning?

Is Tyler Labine leaving New Amsterdam and his character of Iggy Frome following Tuesday night’s new episode? The show definitely wanted you to worry. Ever since the end of this past season, Iggy has shied away from seeing patients following some of his own trauma. He feels as though he’s not ready, and that getting back into sessions would only cause him to hurt people rather than help. He loved his patients, and that’s what made this whole situation so complicated. It was never about him being altogether resistant to the idea of him doing a certain job. He was trying to just think about what was right for the people he was meant to care for week in and week out.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Cinema Blend

New Amsterdam Director Talks The Next Episode's 'Gorgeous' Beginning, Ryan Eggold Working With Babies And More

New Amsterdam hasn’t held back from delivering formidable new obstacles to the characters in Season 4, ranging from their personal struggles to a ticking clock before moving across the ocean to the introduction of Dr. Veronica Fuentes as basically the opposite of Max Goodwin. The next new episode that will air on November 2, called “Harmony,” sounds like it will hit the ground running from the very beginning to tell new stories, and director Dinh Thai previewed just what’s in store with that beginning, as well as other elements of working on the show, including the story behind Ryan Eggold working with the babies who play Luna.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Stargirl Season 2 Finale, a New Amsterdam Discovery and More

On TV this Tuesday: The Atlanta Braves attempt to close out the Fall Classic, New Amsterdam responds to a deadly ambulance crash and DC’s Stargirl wraps its sophomore run. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Fox. MLB World Series. CBS. FBI. OWN. Queen...
MLB
tvinsider.com

Timothy Omundson on His ‘New Amsterdam’ Guest Spot & ‘This Is Us’ Future

Timothy Omundson is stepping back into Carlton Lassiter’s shoes for Psych 3: This Is Gus. But between his appearances in the Psych movies (Psych 2: Lassie Come Home came out in 2020), he’s continued to recur on This Is Us and most recently guest starred on New Amsterdam. So what might the future hold for him on both those shows?
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘NCIS’ Pays Tribute To Longtime Audience Liaison Harriet Margulies

NCIS paid tribute Monday night to the CBS show’s longtime audience liaison Harriet Margulies, who died October 30 in Northridge after suffering a stroke. She was 94. The show honored Margulies with an “In Memoriam” tribute card at the end of Monday night’s episode. Born in Brooklyn, Margulies began her career as a publicist in New York City and later in Los Angeles. She became a production assistant for Universal Television in the 1970’s, where she worked on shows such as Kojak, Magnum P.I. and Quantum Leap. In the 1990’s she began work as an audience liaison for JAG and later NCIS where she connected fans all over the world to the CBS/Belisarius productions. In addition to her work in production, Margulies wrote an episode of Kojak in 1977 and made several on-screen, cameo appearances on Quantum Leap, JAG and NCIS. In an episode of Scene of the Crime, she appeared as a look-a-like Elizabeth Taylor, whom she resembled in her younger years. NCIS honored her last night for her 19 years of service on the program with a tribute card that read “In Memory Of Our Friend And Colleague Harriet Margulies. We Will Miss You.”
TV & VIDEOS
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 9: In a Strange Land

Max and Fuentes’ ongoing battle comes to a head on New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 9, “In a Strange Land.”. It’s been one thing after another in the war between Max and Fuentes. She’s only concerned with the budget, while Max only wants what’s best for the patients and hospital, money be damned.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

New Amsterdam's Veronica Fuentes Just Struck A Major Blow To Max, But How Long Will It Last?

Spoilers ahead for the eighth episode of New Amsterdam Season 4, called “Paid in Full.”. New Amsterdam was even more intense than usual in “Paid in Full” due to a ransomware attack on the hospital, requiring Max Goodwin and Veronica Fuentes to either wait out the situation or pay $10 million. Max wanted to pay to save as many lives as possible, and Veronica was on board… as long as Max signed off on her budget that involved mass layoffs, and he ultimately agreed. He did find a way to save his friends’ jobs, but at the cost of others, and it was a major blow. At the same time, it looks like it’s possible that Veronica’s move could be undone as soon as next week.
NEW AMSTERDAM, IN
tvseriesfinale.com

Supergirl, The Resident, FBI, Queens, New Amsterdam

November 9, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Supergirl, The Resident, Our Kind of Family, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, Queens, The Bachelorette, La Brea, and New Amsterdam. Reruns: (none). Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here. These are the fast...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘La Brea’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

“La Brea” has been renewed for Season 2 at NBC, the broadcaster announced Friday. Seven episodes of the drama series have aired to date. Per NBC, the show’s pilot has been viewed by 19.8 million people with a 3.6 rating in adults 18-49 across all platforms. In the show, a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive. Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand...
BREA, CA
Deadline

‘King Richard’ Scribe Zach Baylin Says Venus & Serena Williams Called Warner Bros Drama “Frighteningly Accurate” – Contenders L.A.

With King Richard, director Reinaldo Marcus Green and screenwriter Zach Baylin looked to tell the story of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, and of the parents who spurred them to greatness, honing in less on the public record of the sisters’ accomplishments in the sports world and more on lesser-known aspects of their personal history. “There are many iconic moments in their life, and I think we worked hard to try to find the moments we didn’t know,” said Baylin during Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles award-season event. “Really what happened inside the house and not just the SportsCenter highlights...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy