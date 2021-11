SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Though San Diego might not be the most affordable place to live in the country, at least it's the most fun place to live!. The U.S. News & World Report released new data on Oct. 28, 2021, analyzing 150 metro areas in the United States to find the best places to live based on quality of life, job market in each metro area, as well as the value of living there and people's desire to live there.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO