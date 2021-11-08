Sinclair Cares: Disabled American Veterans Organization

This week, we observe a day in honor of our military veterans of all ages who have served our country in various conflicts worldwide. Our veterans have fought for freedom at home and abroad and risked their lives daily so that others could live more peacefully. Some never made it home. Those who return are often injured, physically or mentally, or both. Some have difficulty transitioning to civilian life and need training and employment assistance. Others need continued medical care, adaptive devices, vehicles, and homes that meet their new physical needs.
Comments / 0