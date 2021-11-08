Deputy on cover of national magazine

The Journal of School Safety may not be Rolling Stone but the magazine does have some local smiling faces on the cover. North Daviess School Resource Officer and Daviess County Deputy Louis Gabrel and his two daughters grace the cover of the winter edition of the magazine.

“This feels pretty neat,” said Gabrel. “There is nothing else I would rather do than be the school resource officer.”

The picture on the cover is from the first day of school this year at North Daviess. Besides Gabrel, it features his daughters Alison and Abigail, who are fourth graders at North Daviess Elementary.

So, just exactly how they wound up on the cover remains a bit of a mystery.

“The magazine is always requesting that SROs submit pictures, so I thought I would send them some,” said Gabrel. “Then the magazine comes out and there we are on the cover and there is an additional picture that I had submitted inside.”

School resource officers were added in Daviess County and other areas in Indiana in response to the school shootings that have been reported from Columbine, Colorado, to Noblesville, Indiana. The sheriff’s department has two officers who are assigned to schools, Gabrel at North Daviess and Deputy Mark Bledsoe at Barr-Reeve.

“Both of our SROs do a good job,” said Daviess County Sheriff Gary Allison. “We are really proud of them. They are making a difference.”

The job of the SRO begins with the threat of violence.

“People always want to say it can’t happen here,” said Gabrel. “But we have to think that it can. We train for active shooters and the county’s SWAT team has been here to train for that possibility.”

But Gabrel says his job is much more about prevention than it is detention.

“I walk the halls and interact with the kids and teachers and administrators,” he said. “I like to think that part off my job is to act as a counselor to the kids. To listen to them and provide a positive influence and work with them about feeling better about themselves.”

Of course, that is sprinkled in with handling traffic control and making certain the buildings stay secure once the students are inside.

At the end of the day Gabrel calls the job of working with the county’s students a reward of its own. The place on the cover of the magazine for the nation’s school administrators and SROs is just a little bit of gravy.

“We were pretty excited to see him on the magazine,” said Allison. “He’s doing good work. We’re really proud of him.”