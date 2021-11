West Hollywood, like every other city, has its own ecosystem and like every other ecosystem, its very health is a delicate dance between the various components. Our strength as a city is determined by all parts of the ecosystem being in balance, working together – mutually and commensally symbiotic, cooperative, and our success as a city honors our interconnectedness and interdependence. What does this mean and why is it even important? In the simplest of understandings, every aspect of our city’s great ecosystem is necessary for the good of all – to remove or hinder even one part of the ecosystem threatens the health of the ecosystem and all the organisms it supports.

15 DAYS AGO