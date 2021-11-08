CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 7th, 2021

By Marius Nestor
linuxtoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week has been great for fans of the Fedora Linux distribution (yes, that includes me) and the GNOME desktop environment...

Comments / 0

Related
How to Change Passwords in Linux via the CLI

The passwords for user accounts often need to be changed. This is mostly done by the users themselves, but often, they have to be overridden by the administrator to control any illegitimate activity by any of the users. Because of these reasons, Linux provides a wide range of options for user account password management. We discuss some of these useful options in the article.
COMPUTERS
How To Install EPrints on Ubuntu 20.04

EPrints is open-source software designed for building open access repositories that are OAI-PMH compliant. Learn how to install EPrints on Ubuntu 20.04 here.
COMPUTERS
How to Remove a Directory in Linux

We’re going to show you how to remove a directory in Linux. Like most other basic commands, these will work on most Linux-based distros, including CentOS and Ubuntu. The most common usage is on cloud servers. Generally, you’ll use the “rm” command to remove files and directories in Linux. But,...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desktop Linux#Linux Distribution#Desktop Environment#Fedora Linux#Libreoffice#Hplip
Nginx Performance Tuning

Nginx is a free open source high performing and lightweight web server that is used as the load balancer, reverse proxy, HTTP cache, and mail proxy. This tutorial shows you 8 ways to improve the performance of your Nginx web server.
COMPUTERS
How to Install the Etherpad Collaborative Web Editor on Rocky Linux 8

Etherpad is an open-source online editor providing collaborative editing in real-time in the browser. In this tutorial, we will install Etherpad on a Rocky Linux 8 server, using the MariaDB database to store our data. We will also use Nginx as a reverse proxy for the application and install an SSL certificate using Let’s Encrypt to enable HTTPS connections to our Etherpad instance.
COMPUTERS
Dependency Combobulator: Open Source Against Dependency Confusion Attacks

Apiiro released Dependency Combobulator, a modular and extensible open-source toolkit to detect and prevent dependency confusion attacks. The toolkit allows organizations to safeguard against this newly uncovered type of risk, which has been on the rise this year as a key vector in supply chain attacks targeting dependencies within software packages.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Technology
Computers
🎮 Playing Mario on Linux (Ubuntu, Manjaro, Fedora)

This guide is pretty straightforward, it allows you to play your favorite retro game Mario on your Linux distribution. It doesn’t matter which distro you are using – Ubuntu, Mint, Fedora, Manjaro or many be Debian. All you have to do is just follow along and you will be able to live your childhood 👶 again.
VIDEO GAMES
22 Useful Terminal Emulators for Linux

Terminal emulators are computer programs that reproduce a video terminal within some other display structure. In other words, the Terminal emulator has the ability to make a dumb machine appear like a client computer networked to the server. The terminal emulator allows an end-user to access the console as well...
COMPUTERS
How to Install and Use Docker on AlmaLinux 8

Docker is a powerful platform for developers and sysadmins that simplifies the process of deploying applications inside software containers. In this guide, we will take a look at how to install Docker CE to create and manage development environments on an AlmaLinux 8 system.
SOFTWARE
Is System76 Going to Drop Gnome for a Home Brewed Desktop?

System76 CEO recently told FOSS Force that the company is in the early stages of putting a desktop project together, and cited 2023 as a potential release date. How could this potentially affect the future of Gnome? Learn more here.
COMPUTERS
Beginner’s Guide to YUM Commands with 15 Practical Examples

YUM stands for Yellowdog Updater Modified, which is an RPM (RedHat Package Manager) based package management tool for Linux Systems. Yum was introduced in RHEL version 5.10 onward and its deprecated ‘up2date’ command. Yum, command helps all Users and System Administrators to search for information about packages and then install, update, and remove all rpm related files from systems. The advantage of using YUM will be automatically performing the dependency resolution in a single command, even its supports to install the packages from various 3rd party repositories without any issue of dependencies. Yum was developed and released under GPL (General Public License), which means it comes under free software licenses that permit the end-user to modify the source code of the software.
SOFTWARE
Canonical Releases New Ubuntu Linux Kernel Security Updates

Canonical has released new Ubuntu Linux kernel security updates across its portfolio. Available for Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri), Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and the Ubuntu 16.04 and 14.04 ESM (Extended Security Maintenance) release, the new security updates address CVE-2021-3759, a vulnerability that could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service (memory exhaustion). This flaw is affecting all supported Ubuntu releases.
SOFTWARE
How to Solve Missing Kernel Headers Issues on Rocky Linux 8 and CentOS 8

You may face some problems on your Rocky Linux 8 and CentOS 8 machine when running a cloud server inside it. Like issues, we have found recently, where my Rocky Linux 8 and CentOS 8 machine faces a missing Linux kernel headers issue. Well, in today’s guide I will show you how to solve that issue. It’s very easy to solve, so take your time when this issue arises.
COMPUTERS
How to Install Zoom in Fedora Linux 35

In this guide we are going to explore how to install Zoom Client on Fedora 35 Workstation. Zoom Meetings is a proprietary video teleconferencing software program developed by Zoom Video Communications. The free plan allows up to 100 concurrent participants, with a 40-minute time restriction. Users have the option to upgrade by subscribing to a paid plan.
COMPUTERS
How to Install GNOME Shell Extensions Easily and Quickly

By default, GNOME Shell has a set of features that are determined by the developers. GNOME Shell extensions are tiny pieces of software code, written by third-party developers, that enhance or add functionality to a GNOME desktop. Learn to install GNOME Shell extensions here.
COMPUTERS
How to Install Atom Text Editor on Fedora 35

Atom is a hackable text editor for the 21st Century. Atom is a free and open-source text and source code editor for macOS, Linux, and Microsoft Windows with support for plug-ins written in JavaScript, and embedded Git Control. Developed by GitHub, Atom is a desktop application built using web technologies.
SOFTWARE

