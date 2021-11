Looking at the statistics may not tell you Ohio State's Chris Olave is one of the best wide receivers in the country, he's in fact behind teammates Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson in most receiving categories, but that is the case. Putting the numbers aside, it is clear in watching Olave, and the amount of attention opposing defenses give him, the talent of the senior.

