It’s an idea with deep roots in Springfield history. Saturday marks the return of outdoor ice skating outside the Old State Capitol. There are news accounts of youngsters skating on ice that formed on the lawn of the old Capitol building dating back to 1866. The 2021 version is a synthetic ice rink, moving to a new location after being operated last year outside of Scheels. The rink is the first opportunity for outdoor ice skating downtown since the city tried it 20 years ago. The rink is operated by the Sangamon CEO program and is sponsored by LRS.

