CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Rappi hopes to be operating as digital bank in Colombia by early 2022, executive says

By Nelson Bocanegra
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TvMyC_0cqYKuL700

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Delivery mobile application Rappi hopes to get regulatory approval to operate as a digital bank in Colombia in the first quarter of next year, an executive said on Monday.

If authorized, the company plans to expand its services as a financial entity through RappiPay, a joint venture with bank Davivienda, which already offers a credit card and an electronic account.

“We want to be a full bank, where we’ll be an ideal bank for all those within the Rappi ecosystem - not just individuals who are consumers, but also Rappi delivery workers and legal entities like businesses,” RappiPay Colombia president Gabriel Migowski told Reuters in an interview.

“We’re primarily focused on creating the best credit card experience so afterward we can offer (services) to small and medium-sized businesses which operate within Rappi,” he added.

Rappi already offers some financial services in Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Peru and Chile, which vary depending on each country’s regulations, but does not yet offer full banking services.

In Colombia, RappiPay has around 750,000 users and has distributed more than 120,000 credit cards.

Rappi and Davivienda have committed to an investment of around $100 million in RappiPay. “Both partners are committed to continuing anchoring the company as it grows,” Migowski said.

Rappi, founded in 2015, received an investment of $1 billion from SoftBank Group Corp and operates in nine Latin American countries.

In August, the company raised just over $500 million in a funding round, elevating its valuation to $5.25 billion.

The application has some 150,000 active delivery workers.

Last week Rappi said it had not yet taken any action here on an initial public offering, after media quoted its co-founder as saying it would prepare listing paperwork in the first half of 2022. Rappi said Juan Pablo Ortega had expressed his own views.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Philippines cbank says it may continue easy policy to support growth

MANILA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Philippines central bank may continue its accommodative policy stance even as it expects the economy could exceed the government's growth target this year, its governor said on Sunday. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno said full-year growth of 5% to 6% this...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Former executive at Bank of China's branch repatriated to China

BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A former president of a domestic branch of Bank of China suspected of embezzlement was repatriated to China after fleeing to the U.S., the country's anti-graft watchdog said on Sunday. The repatriation of Xu Guojun, former president at BOC's branch in the southern Kaiping city...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Analysis: COP26 message to business: clean up to cash in

GLASGOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The hard-fought Glasgow Climate Pact sent a clear message to global companies and executives: reassess business strategies and carbon footprints to reap monetary rewards, or lag and risk losses. The deal announced late Saturday, ending two weeks of fraught negotiations between nearly 200 nations, pushes...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banking Services#Softbank Group#Peru#Digital Bank#Bogota#Bank Davivienda#Rappipay Colombia#Softbank Group Corp#Latin American
AFP

Mexico's economic recovery has sting in its tail

Latin America's second-largest economy is bouncing back from its worst slump in decades, but rising living costs mean that many Mexicans like Reynaldo Perez are struggling to scrape by. At the same time, the Mexican economy -- the second largest in Latin America, after Brazil -- has yet to recover to its pre-pandemic size.
BUSINESS
editorials24.com

Digital Ruble to Give Russians What They Need, Bank of Russia Governor Says – Finance Editorials 24

The digital ruble is what Russian citizens need as it will facilitate inexpensive and reliable payments, the head of Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, told participants in an international banking forum. The governor also warned that cryptocurrencies and fiat-backed stablecoins create risks for financial stability. CBR’s Nabiullina Praises Digital Ruble...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Brazil's JBS posts Q3 net gain of $1.38 bln, above expectations

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat processor JBS SA on Wednesday posted a third-quarter net income of 7.58 billion reais ($1.38 billion), above the average of analysts’ estimates at 5.68 billion reais, according to a financial statement. JBS said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
Country
Brazil
US News and World Report

UK to Consult on Possible Central Bank Digital Currency

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England and Britain's finance ministry said on Tuesday that they would hold a formal consultation next year on whether to move forward on a possible central bank digital currency (CBDC) that would take years to introduce. Central banks across the world are studying digital versions...
ECONOMY
cryptonews.com

Russian Central Bank Says No As Ministries Hope to Legalize Bitcoin Mining

The Russian Ministry of Economic Development has expressed a willingness to legalize Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto mining, and has the backing of the Ministry of Energy – but as so often is the case with Russian politics and all things crypto-related, the Central Bank wants to throw a spanner into the works.
MARKETS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Australia businesses see rapid recovery as consumers ache to spend

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian businesses reported a sharp rebound in sales and profits in October as most coronavirus restrictions were lifted, while newly liberated consumers looked to spend big on travel and entertainment in coming weeks. The upbeat reports released on Tuesday reinforced expectations for a rapid economic...
BUSINESS
yourmoney.com

New digital bank will focus on the ‘mass affluent’

The bank first announced its plans in February. The Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority have now lifted deposit restrictions on Monument’s banking licence, meaning it can operate as a fully-licensed deposit taking bank. The challenger bank claims to be the first in the UK to focus on the...
BUSINESS
Middletown Press

Rappi responds to rumors of an upcoming IPO

Yesterday Thursday, many investors were excited by the announcement of an upcoming IPO of Rappi, the main delivery platform in Latin America and the second Colombian unicorn . Sadly, the company denied the statements of its co-founder, Juan Pablo Ortega , and flatly denied that they are planning to launch on the stock market .
LISBON, CT
US News and World Report

Delivery App Rappi Says No Action Taken Yet on Eventual IPO

BOGOTA (Reuters) -Delivery app Rappi said on Thursday it had not yet taken any action regarding an initial public offering, after media quoted its co-founder saying it would prepare listing paperwork in the first half of 2022. Rappi said Juan Pablo Ortega had expressed his own views, and his words...
CELL PHONES
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real jumps on central bank minutes, Colombia's peso dips

* Colombian peso sinks after c.bank flags risk premium * Brazil's real recovers from 6-month low hit in October * Emerging market FX pares some losses after Fed statement (Adds details, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose sharply on Wednesday as central bank comments suggested sharp interest rate hikes in the near future, while Colombia's peso fell on growing concerns over financial risks. Most other emerging market currencies pared early losses, trading flat as the Federal Reserve outlined plans to begin trimming its monthly bond purchases in November. The Brazilian real jumped 1.6% after sinking to a six-month low last month on concerns over rising inflation and stretched fiscal spending. Minutes from the Brazilian central bank's last meeting showed the bank had been considering an even larger rate hike than the 150-basis point increase last week, underscoring an aggressive response to soaring inflation. Rising inflation has been a recurring theme across most economies during the post-COVID-19 recovery, although the Fed has maintained a view that it would be transitory. Still, investors began penciling in a rate hike by as soon as July 2022. The dollar retreated after the Fed's statement, while Treasury yields rose. "The market was extremely long dollars going into this and they still are... now that the facts are out, we can take some profits," said Scott Petruska, chief currency strategist, Silicon Valley Bank, Boston. "Over the rest of the next quarter, I still like the dollar, even though it’s reversed its uptrend, there are still lots of things that have been driving the dollar that remain intact." Colombia's peso fell 0.9%, the most among its regional peers, after the central bank said the country's risk premium will rise this year and next to above its average for the last 15 years. The rise comes despite a rise in Colombia's GDP, as macroeconomic imbalances and international disruptions weigh. Peru's sol appeared to have ended recent losses, falling slightly after the Ministry of Energy and Mines said a rural community would lift a blockade at the country's largest copper mine, Antamina, which had rattled markets. Elsewhere, Poland's zloty rose sharply after the central bank delivered its biggest rate hike since 2000 and hinted at further tightening as emerging Europe's largest economy grapples with its highest inflation in two decades. The hike underscores hawkish signals from across emerging markets as they move to contain a recent spike in inflation. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1264.18 0.02 MSCI LatAm 2155.48 1.4 Brazil Bovespa 105803.98 0.24 Mexico IPC 51899.94 0.48 Chile IPSA 4308.72 2.41 Argentina MerVal 90866.86 1.785 Colombia COLCAP 1396.76 0.45 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5835 1.56 Mexico peso 20.6593 0.57 Chile peso 812.6 -0.04 Colombia peso 3831.48 -0.91 Peru sol 4.0039 -0.07 Argentina peso 99.9100 -0.03 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alexander Smith)
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Banca Transilvania acquires Idea::Bank to create digital banking hub

Romania-based lender Banca Transilvania (BT) has reached the closing phase for the acquisition of Getin Holdings’ shares in Idea::Bank, Idea::Leasing and Idea::Insurance Broker. Idea::Bank is the third bank purchased by Banca Transilvania, after Bancpost (2018) and Volksbank Romania (2015). BT announced the signing of the purchase agreement in June 2021,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

223K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy