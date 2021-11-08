CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

The Discovery Center becomes semifinalist for $1 million education grant

By Christina Randall
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Discovery Center of Springfield is jus one of two science centers in North America to remain operational during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local leaders, schools, church groups, and even school districts from other countries have sought advice from the Discovery Center on how to educate kids safely. For these achievements, the Discovery Center is being recognized as one of the top 20 promising educational institutions and has been entered to win a $1 million prize from Forbes and the Center for Education Reform (CER) through the STOP Award.

The STOP Award is a $1 million dollar prize to an individual or group who are providing an educational experience that is Sustainable, Transformational, Outstanding, and Permissionless.

“Every one of the hundreds of applicants told remarkable stories of resilience in the face of Covid and an unshakable determination to deliver for students,” said Jeanne Allen, CER’s founder, and CEO. “The 20 STOP Award semi-finalists were judged not only on what they did during the pandemic, but how they plan to change the trajectory of K-12 education.”

The five STOP Award finalists will be invited to attend 2022 30 Under 30 list launch party in NYC in December 2021. The winner will be presented with the award on January 18, 2022.

