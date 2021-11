The loss of important trade secrets and unauthorized release of such to the public is something that seems to have come to stay. Some of the major tech companies like Samsung and Apple have not been spared of this issue, even with an array of security measures and deterrents in place. The latest news is that a former Samsung employee has released the design of the unreleased Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus smartphones. This comes in the wake of the earlier leak of the more expensive Galaxy S22 Ultra.

