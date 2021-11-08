CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Pilot TV Podcast #161: Dexter: New Blood, Dopesick, The Shrink Next Door, And The Tower. With Guest Gemma Whelan

By James Dyer
Empire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're wondering why this week's runtime is so long, it's because we have a big old Q&A with Gemma Whelan, Jim Loach, Tahirah Sharif, Jimmy Akingbola, and Patrick Harbinson, all to talk...

www.empireonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Showtime’s ‘Dexter: New Blood’: TV Review

If a decade of television can be defined by the question “What is the absolute worst human being a TV show can make you root for?,” a persuasive argument could be made for the answer “Dexter Morgan.” When Showtime’s Dexter was at its peak, Dexter Morgan was the apotheosis of the prestige TV antihero. He had Tony Soprano’s darkly comic brutality, Don Draper’s sly duplicity and Walter White’s misguided morality, all pushed to a bloody extreme. When Showtime’s Dexter was at its nadir, Dexter Morgan was a lumberjack. With its bizarre logging conclusion, hurricane climax and a string of deaths that cheapened...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Dexter: New Blood Review: Dexter, and the Series Finale, Find Redemption

To hear some fans of the OG Dexter series tell it, the fact that the titular serial killer (Michael C. Hall) gets away with massive amounts of bloodshed over the course of eight seasons by fleeing the eyes of the law to a secluded town in Oregon isn't the ending he deserved. It suggested that not even in the world of fiction can the perpetrator get justice. But the new revival series, Dexter: New Blood, tests audience even more with the question: Can Dexter actually be redeemed?
TV SERIES
imore.com

Real 'The Shrink Next Door' victim discusses show ahead of Apple TV+ debut

The real Martin "Marty" Markowitz, the unwitting star of the show, has been speaking about having his life turned into TV. When Apple TV+ sees the premiere of the new limited series The Shrink Next Door tomorrow, there will be one person looking on with more interest than most. Martin "Marty" Markowitz, the unwitting star of the whole thing, is played by Will Ferrell as the cast tells the story of his life. According to a new report, Markowitz is "over the moon" at the idea of being the subject of the show.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘The Shrink Next Door,’ ‘Tiger King 2,’ ‘Adele: One Night Only’

The newly crowned Sexiest Man Alive, Paul Rudd, reteams with Will Ferrell in a series for Apple TV+ debuting this week. The next seven days feature a host of streaming debuts, including a Tiger King sequel and a new show from Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan, along with an Adele concert special on CBS and an animated series in the Blade Runner world. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Whelan
Person
James
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Michael Keaton
The Independent

The Tower review: Gemma Whelan stands out in ITV thriller that fails to reach great heights

The Tower (ITV) opens with an old-fashioned murder mystery. At the foot of the “Portland Tower”, a fictional block in southeast London (but filmed in the northwest), lie two corpses: a young Libyan refugee, Farah Mehenni (Lola Elsokari), and an experienced police officer, Hadley Matthews (Nick Holder). The death of a policeman means Special Investigations has to be involved, in the form of DS Sarah Collins (Gemma Whelan), who arrives bustling onto the scene in the opening moments to join her sidekick DC Steve Bradshaw (Jimmy Akingbola). When Collins reaches the top of the tower she finds two traumatised victims:...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Can’t Overcome Disappointment About End to Original Series: TV Review

In the pantheon of shows known for having the “worst series finale” of all time, Showtime’s “Dexter” is right at the top. Since the episode titled “Remember the Monsters?” originally aired eight years ago, anti-hero serial killer Dexter Morgan faking his own death and pivoting to becoming a lumberjack has been a shorthand for what a show shouldn’t do when it finally ends, even if it’s ending on top or on its own terms. And while “Dexter” remained a hit for Showtime — lasting 96 episodes over eight seasons — plenty of arguments have been made by fans and critics.
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Dexter: New Blood': Where to Watch the Revival Miniseries on TV and Streaming

When Dexter ended its eight-season run in 2013, the series wrapped up with a finale that was... let's say divisive. For a lot of the fans of the hit Showtime crime drama show, the series finale was somewhere on the spectrum between confusing and disappointing. Well, if you are one of those fans, there's hope for you yet as the show is being revived with a new miniseries titled Dexter: New Blood.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dopesick#Pilot#Q A#Itv
NY1

Dexter returns 10 years later in 'Dexter: New Blood'

Fans of the show “Dexter” will get to see what happened to their favorite serial killer in the new series “Dexter: New Blood.”. The show takes place 10 years after Dexter drove his boat into a hurricane in the season finale of “Dexter.” At the show’s world premiere at Lincoln Center, actor Michael C. Hall said he was excited to return as Dexter.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Apple TV+ ‘The Shrink Next Door’ Review: Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell’s Riveting Exposé of a Bad Doctor

Anyone who experiences financial anxiety might find themselves wincing throughout “The Shrink Next Door,” which dramatizes the toxic relationship between an opportunistic psychologist (the ever-charming Paul Rudd) and his super wealthy patient (a far-too-trusting Will Ferrell). Because it is, essentially, an eight-episode look at a nice person getting exploited for every dime he’s worth over the course of a few decades. And yet you can’t peel your eyes away.
TV SERIES
Recorder

‘Dexter: New Blood,’ filmed in area, hits TV screens Sunday

Nearly six months after filming wrapped up in Franklin County and eight years since the original series ended, the fictional serial killer Dexter Morgan will be returning to viewers’ TV screens this weekend. “Dexter: New Blood” will premiere on Showtime Sunday night at 9 p.m. The 10-episode series is a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
ComicBook

Fanaddicts Announce New Dexter Podcast Series, Michael C. Hall to Guest (Exclusive)

Roddenberry Entertainment has announced that their Fanaddicts podcast is set to start an all-new series this week with Fanaddicts: The Dexter Episodes, and their first guest will be the man himself, series star Michael C. Hall. David Magidoff, who will appear in the upcoming Dexter: New Blood, will co-host the new podcast series with Clare Kramer with new episodes set to recap each episode of the Showtime revival series along with an interview of someone in the cast. Hall, who returns to the part eight years after the series concluded, can be heard in the clip above talking about his personal obsession....Chip Gaines of HGTV. New episodes of Fanaddicts: The Dexter Episodes will debut Mondays at 12:01 AM PT starting this week.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dexter
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
TVShowsAce

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Premiere Spoilers: Does Dexter Morgan Kill Again?

Dexter: New Blood Premiere spoilers ahead as we discuss whether Dexter Morgan kills again. As we previously reported, Showtime offers their subscribers the opportunity to stream new episodes just after midnight on the day they are scheduled to air. So, the new episode of Dexter: New Blood has been available to watch for a few hours now. If you haven’t had a chance to watch the Dexter: New Blood Premiere, be warned this article contains spoilers.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

The Tower review – Gemma Whelan bosses a doozy of a police thriller

The Tower does not mess about. The literal high concept is established in seconds as our heroine, DS Sarah Collins (Gemma Whelan), arrives at the bottom of a tower block, where lie the splattered corpses of a long-serving police officer (PC Hadley Matthews, played by Nick Holder) and 15-year-old Farah Mehenni (Lola Elsokari), and has to helm the doozy of a case arising. Up on the roof is Matthews’ partner, novice PC Lizzie Adama (Tahirah Sharif), along with a five-year-old child – Farah’s neighbour, whom she snatched and took up there – and the officers’ superior, DI Kieran Shaw (Emmett J Scanlan), who raced to the scene even faster than Collins.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1 premiere video: Dexter, Harrison reunite

The premiere of Dexter: New Blood season 1 on Showtime this weekend is going to waste little time on a reunion. To be specific, they are going to show you Dexter and his son Harrison back together seemingly before the episode concludes. For some more insight on that, and also...
TV SERIES
Empire

The Shrink Next Door Review

Based on a 2019 true-life podcast of the same name, The Shrink Next Door has Will Ferrell as Marty, a far too trusting man whose life is taken over by his therapist, Ike (Paul Rudd). It’s a potentially rich idea — how does a man whose profession is to fix psychological problems decide to manipulate them to his own ends? — and the casting is inspired. Disappointingly, the show doesn’t make the most of either.
TV SERIES
thatshelf.com

The Shrink Next Door Review: An Unbelievable True Story Makes For Must-See TV

In 2019, the Wondery & Bloomberg podcast “The Shrink Next Door” debuted a wild tale about an unconventionally close relationship between Marty, a mild-mannered man and Ike, his therapist. Straddling the line between pure outrageousness and believability, the entertaining and fascinating true-life story captivated listeners. Naturally, the powers that be...
TV SERIES
Cult of Mac

Does The Shrink Next Door suffer from a split personality? [Apple TV+]

Apple TV+’s newest (true crime) comedy The Shrink Next Door is here to deliver laughter with a side of psychoanalysis. Georgia Pritchett, a writer for Veep and Succession, created this show about the trials and tribulations of a panic attack-stricken New Yorker and the psychiatrist (based on a real guy) who tries to help him out of his troubles.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy