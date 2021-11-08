Pilot TV Podcast #161: Dexter: New Blood, Dopesick, The Shrink Next Door, And The Tower. With Guest Gemma Whelan

Roddenberry Entertainment has announced that their Fanaddicts podcast is set to start an all-new series this week with Fanaddicts: The Dexter Episodes, and their first guest will be the man himself, series star Michael C. Hall. David Magidoff, who will appear in the upcoming Dexter: New Blood, will co-host the new podcast series with Clare Kramer with new episodes set to recap each episode of the Showtime revival series along with an interview of someone in the cast. Hall, who returns to the part eight years after the series concluded, can be heard in the clip above talking about his personal obsession....Chip Gaines of HGTV. New episodes of Fanaddicts: The Dexter Episodes will debut Mondays at 12:01 AM PT starting this week.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO