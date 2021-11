LAS VEGAS -- Fresh off back-to-back numbered events the past two weeks, the UFC will roll right into a massive featherweight main event on Saturday inside the Apex. Former 145-pound champion Max Holloway (22-6) will take on Yair Rodriguez (13-2) at UFC Fight Night. For Holloway, 2021 will mark the first calendar year since 2015 in which he did not compete in a UFC title fight. But a win tonight would almost certainly set that up for him in 2022. As for Mexico's Rodriguez, Holloway represents the biggest test of his career, and an opportunity to live up to the potential he has shown since 2014, when he won The Ultimate Fighter Latin America series.

UFC ・ 23 HOURS AGO