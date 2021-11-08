CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Ciattarelli campaign denies fraud but says recount possible

By MIKE CATALINI
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jhebv_0cqYItWo00
Election 2021 New Jersey Governor Jack Ciattarelli, Republican candidate for New Jersey governor, speaks at his election night party in Bridgewater, N.J., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah) (Stefan Jeremiah)

TRENTON, N.J. — (AP) — New Jersey Republican Jack Ciattarelli’s campaign denied Monday that there was fraud in this year's governor's election but his campaign's attorney said the margin could shrink enough to warrant a recount.

The statement from Ciattarelli's campaign comes after the Associated Press declared Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy the winner last week. Murphy's lead has grown from less than a percentage point last week to about 2.6 points on Monday, as votes continue to be counted. The difference amounts to more than 65,000 votes.

“Let me be clear, no one on this team is alleging fraud or malfeasance, as we have not seen any credible evidence of that," said Ciattarelli's legal counsel Mark Sheridan in a statement.

But Sheridan added that this year's new election law, which in part allowed early in-person voting for the first time, is also contributing to what he called “excruciatingly slow vote counting.”

The campaign estimates that there are about 70,000 provisional ballots — which only count after officials determine that the voter has not already cast another ballot — left to count, along with an unknown number of mail-in ballots.

“At this time, we do not expect the provisional vote count to end with Jack Ciattarelli in the lead. However, that count may reduce the margin for Governor Murphy enough to warrant a full recount,” Sheridan said.

Each of New Jersey’s 21 counties are conducting their own count of any mail-in and provisional ballots left to be counted. The state Board of Canvassers doesn’t meet until Dec. 2 to certify the results.

Ciattarelli is a former Assembly member who campaigned on a mix of traditional issues, like lowering the state's high property taxes, as well as against COVID-19 mandates.

Murphy became that first Democrat to win reelection as governor in 44 years. He focused principally on the progressive agenda he delivered in his first term, including higher taxes on the wealthy and a boosted minimum wage, among other programs.

On Monday, Murphy called on Ciattarelli to concede, saying the race was run fairly and transparently. He said every vote would be counted.

“But when it’s mathematically impossible to win, I think it’s dangerous. I think it’s bigger than winning or losing. It sort of gets to the question of what it is to be an American and respect for the institutions that we count on as a society, including democracy. This is what America is all about,” he said.

Under state law, there is no automatic recount and the party seeking one must file a suit in state Superior Court in each county where they want to request a recount.

Ciattarelli said last week that it was too early to concede the election or declare victory. He also urged supporters not to believe unfounded conspiracies and said the result — no matter the outcome — would be fair.

Murphy's victory was a bright spot for Democrats nationally, though the party lost the Virginia governor's race even after President Joe Biden carried the state by double digits in last year's election against Donald Trump.

Despite Murphy's win, Republicans had an unexpected and important victory in the Legislature, defeating Senate President Steve Sweeney and stunning officials across the state.

___

Associated Press writer Wayne Parry contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Republicans and Democrats contemplate a future without Donald Trump

Let's assume you have spent at least a few minutes this week thinking about former President Donald Trump or something he has said or done. So ask yourself: Did anything seem different? Was it the same thought process with the same attitude as when you thought of him, say, two weeks ago?
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Virginia State
New Jersey Globe

Ciattarelli says he’ll run for governor in 2025

Jack Ciattarelli announced that he will run for governor in 2025. “That is exactly my plan. I’ll be running for governor in four years,” he said as he conceded his defeat in the 2021 governor’s race. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy will be term-limited in four years, creating an open seat...
POLITICS
987thecoast.com

CONCEDE, OR RECOUNT? CIATTARELLI TO HOLD PRESS EVENT FRIDAY

We will hear Jack Ciattarelli’s decision early Friday afternoon. The republican gubernatorial candidate will hold a press conference at the Raritan Municipal Building. He lost a very close election to Phil Murphy last week, and Ciattarelli will either concede the race, or he may ask for an official recount.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Jack Ciattarelli
Person
Steve Sweeney
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Wayne Parry
Person
Donald Trump
mediaite.com

New Jersey GOP Gov. Candidate Isn’t Conceding Yet, Signals a Possible Recount

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli’s campaign denied allegations of voter fraud, but signaled it may launch a “full recount” based on the margin of Gov. Phil Murphy‘s (D) win. According to the New York Times, Murphy received 50.9% of the vote, compared to Ciattarelli’s 48.3%. About 65,000 votes...
ELECTIONS
Shore News Network

Down 66,400 votes, Ciattarelli cites election errors and hints at ballot recount, election challenge in New Jersey race

New Jersey Republican candidate for Governor Jack Ciattarelli is claiming election technology errors in a system put in place by Governor Phil Murphy has resulted in 70,000 provisional ballots statewide. Ciattarelli said errors at the polls forced voters to cast 70,000 provisional ballots and says that they have not yet been counted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Republican#The Associated Press#Democratic#Assembly
PIX11

FACT FOCUS: No fraud behind late-night votes for Murphy, Ciattarelli in NJ’s Bergen County

As results in New Jersey’s tight gubernatorial race streamed in following Tuesday’s election, social media users began incorrectly claiming that real-time election results from news organizations showed proof of election fraud in the state’s most populous county. In reality, the posts misunderstood real-time election reporting labels used in Associated Press election data and jumped to […]
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
WHYY

Ciattarelli, not conceding, says result will be legal, fair

The result of New Jersey’s election for governor will be “legal and fair” no matter the outcome, Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli said Thursday in his first comments since The Associated Press declared incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy the election’s winner. Ciattarelli has not conceded the election. “No one should be declaring...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thesetonian.com

Murphy wins reelection, Ciattarelli says race is 'far from over'

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy has won reelection by a narrower-than-expected margin, beating Republican opponent Jack Ciattarelli, according to the Associated Press. The gubernatorial election was not called until the evening after election day as mail-in ballots and provisional ballots needed time to be counted. For much of Wednesday, the two candidates were separated by a few hundred votes.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
38K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy