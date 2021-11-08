CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Offers To Officiate Kal Penn’s Wedding

fangirlish.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like everyone wants a celebrity officiant to their wedding. If you could have a celebrity be the officiant at your wedding who would it be? I would personally want Robert Pattinson. I really just think it would be fun for him to say something like “do you...

fangirlish.com

E! News

Watch Cardi B's Adorable Reaction to Meeting Robert Pattinson

Watch: Cardi B Adorably FANGIRLS Over Robert Pattinson. Cardi B might be the most adorable celebrity fangirl. On Friday, Nov. 5, the 29-year-old rapper shared on Twitter a selfie video showing her appearing to be star-struck while meeting Robert Pattinson at United Talent Agency's party honoring British Vogue editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Kal Penn Reveals He’s Engaged to Longtime Partner Josh

Kal Penn is engaged. The actor revealed to People that he is engaged to be married to his longtime partner, Josh. The couple, who have been together for 11 years, met while Penn was living in Washington, D.C., working for the Obama administration. Penn — who details the story of how they met in his upcoming book, You Can’t Be Serious — told People that he wanted to make the relationship previously but kept quiet about it because Josh, along with Penn’s family members, “don’t love attention and shy away from the limelight.” (Josh’s last name has not been made public.) In the book,...
CELEBRITIES
Sand Hills Express

Kal Penn on his unlikely stardom

▶ Watch Video: Kal Penn on his memoir, “You Can’t Be Serious”. Kal Pen remembers the exact moment his life changed. It was during a school production of “The Wiz” in suburban New Jersey: “I got cast as the Tin Man, and it was just the first time I experienced being in the zone as an actor.
TV SHOWS
WFAA

Cardi B Gets Surprised With Gift From Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg: 'Hello, You'

Cardi B has a not-so-secret admirer that sent her a special gift on Thursday. The rapper posted a photo to Twitter to show the treat she received from Joe Goldberg, Penn Badgley's character on Netflix's You. The package included a blue baseball cap -- similar to the character's signature hat for stalking his victims -- stitched with his infamous greeting, "Hello, you." The hat came with a note, written in the voice of Goldberg's creepy, yet often hilarious, narrations.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Kal Penn
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Cardi B
theknot.com

Kal Penn Is Engaged and Wedding Planning

Kal Penn is engaged and planning a wedding to his longtime partner Josh. The Harold & Kumar star, for the first time ever, opened up publicly about his sexuality with the release of his memoir, You Can't Be Serious. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, he dove into detail...
RELATIONSHIPS
purewow.com

Penn Badgley Just Sent Cardi B a ‘You’-Themed Care Package

Penn Badgley and Cardi B are quickly becoming our new favorite (unexpected) pals. The Gossip Girl actor and the “WAP” singer have become fast friends over Twitter during the past month thanks to a video Cardi B retweeted in which the actor complimented her social media presence. Now, Badgley just took their friendship to a whole new level by sending her a care package themed around his hit Netflix series, You.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Officially Hits #1 on US Urban Radio

The R&B chanteuse has officially strut her way to #1 on US Urban radio with ‘Wild Side’ featuring Cardi B. On the cusp of feat for weeks (and even topping the building tally), the scintillating slow jam finally ascended to pole position on the Mediabase tally. Released in July in...
MUSIC
1051thebounce.com

Harold & Kumar’s Kal Penn Comes Out As Gay, Announces He’s Engaged

Kal Penn, known for his Harold & Kumar movies and who served as an advisor to President Obama has come out as gay, and revealed that he’s engaged to be married. The 44-year-old actor opened up about his sexuality publicly for the first time in a new interview with People magazine ahead of tomorrow’s (November 2) release of his new tell-all memoir, titled You Can’t Be Serious. Penn said that he is engaged to Josh, his partner of 11 years. He also told the publication that he felt “very supported” when he came out to his loved ones.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Cardi B just got 2021's most popular hair colour

Cardi B is always switching it up with her fashion choices – and she never misses. But when it comes to her beauty looks, the rapper tends to stick to the same hair colour. Sure, she mixes it up with shades of flaming hot red and buttery blonde but for the most part, Cardi can be seen with her signature super dark, black hair. Well, until now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
