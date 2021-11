GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — LEGOs. What kid didn't have them, and endlessly create with them?. And what parent hasn't occasionally stepped on them and likely screamed profanities?. It's a brand of toy that's stood the test of time and because of that fact, certain pieces and parts have become highly-coveted items on the secondary market, so much so, that a West Michigan man has decided to cash in, creating the area's only LEGO lost-and-found retail store.

