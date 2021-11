Tribal communities are working on their own terms and with their own knowledge system to address and create resiliency to the coming changes. We talk with Nikki Cooley, the Interim Assistant Director for the Institute for Tribal Environmental Professionals (ITEP) with their tribes and Climate Change Program. While her master’s degree is in forestry from Northern Arizona University, she has now found her dream job where she can combine all of her interests and passions, and feel like she’s making a difference.

