The next major version of Microsoft's flagship database engine is now in private preview. Here's what you need to know about it. Microsoft introduced SQL Server 2022 Tuesday morning during Executive Vice President Scott Guthrie's keynote at Ignite 2021. The product is only in private preview, so the full details of the release are not yet publicly available. However, Microsoft shared some exciting details of the new release during a session with Asad Khan, principal lead program manager.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO