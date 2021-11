Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (shoulder) is considered to be day-to-day, per Ian Rapoport. Darnold injured his shoulder back in Week 8 on the same play that knocked him out of the game with a concussion. While he was able to play in Week 9 against the Patriots, the Panthers' starter played poorly enough to earn a direct call-out from the team's head coach following the game. Even if Darnold is fully healthy for Week 10, it's fair to wonder if the Panthers might consider making a change at the position.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO