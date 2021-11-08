World’s Funniest Animals – ‘Episode 206’

Have you ever wondered what Halt and Catch Fire would look like as a multi-camera comedy? If so, you may be in luck.
CBS has put into development AOK, a ’90s-set workplace sitcom from executive producers Johnny Galecki (The Big Bang Theory) and John Quaintance (Will & Grace), Deadline reports.
The potential series, which is being penned by Quaintance, revolves around “a group of young and mostly idealistic entrepreneurs” at an “underdog Internet company in pre-America Online 1991… who work together, hang out together, and fall in and out of love with each other, all while trying to change their world,...
Comments / 0